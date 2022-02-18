UrduPoint.com

After Venezuela, Top Russian Envoy Visits Cuba

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will arrive in Cuba on Thursday, after a stop in Venezuela, for a working visit in the midst of Moscow's standoff with the West over Ukraine, Havana said.

Borisov will have "meetings with various Cuban authorities to study the functioning of bilateral collaboration in different areas," a foreign ministry statement said.

He previously visited Venezuela, another ally of Moscow in Latin America.

During an interview in December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov would not rule out Moscow sending forces to allies Venezuela or Cuba if diplomacy failed with the United States over Ukraine.

Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its neighbor, demanding guarantees that NATO will not expand its alliance eastward.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has described the remarks concerning Cuba and Venezuela as "bluster.

" The United States and the then-Soviet Union are considered to have come closest to nuclear war in 1962 when Moscow deployed ballistic missiles to Cuba, setting off crisis diplomacy.

According to Cuban state mouthpiece Granma, "relations between the two countries have deepened during the pandemic." Since December 31, Moscow has sent five planes to the island with medical and protective equipment needed for managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Cuba last month lashed out at US "cruelty" for increasing sanctions against the island nation as it battled its toughest phase of the pandemic.

Granma said a ship laden with Russian wheat would soon arrive in Cuba.

A month ago, the leaders of Russia and Cuba held telephone talks to boost their countries' "strategic association" and coordination of their activities on the international stage.

In Caracas, President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday assured Russia of its "unconditional support."

