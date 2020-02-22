UrduPoint.com
Agar Hat-trick As Australia Rout South Africa By 107 Runs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:10 AM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar took a hat-trick as Australia crushed South Africa by 107 runs in the first Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

Steve Smith, back in South Africa for the first time since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, hit a top score of 45 for Australia, who made 196 for six after being sent in.

South Africa made a bad start against the pace of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins before Agar's triple strike sent them hurtling to an all-time lowest T20 total of 89.

It was also the host country's biggest defeat in the format.

Agar had career-best figures of five for 24.

Brief scores: Australia 196-6 in 20 overs (S. Smith 45, A. Finch 42; D. Steyn 2-31, T. Shamsi 2-31) v South Africa 89 all out in 14.3 overs (A. Agar 5-24) result: Australia won by 107 runs Series: Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: South Africa Remaining matches:February 23, Port ElizabethFebruary 26, Cape Town

