Agen to pay the price for 'intolerable' 71-5 thrashing

Toulouse, France, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :French Top 14 side Agen's president has lambasted his players after Saturday's 71-5 capitulation to Bordeaux-Begles, threatening fines as punishment for the "intolerable" performance which left the side's captain in tears.

Jean-Francois Fonteneau vented his displeasure on Twitter after his outfit's seventh consecutive loss which leaves them adrift and relegation-bound at the foot of the table.

"I was scandalised by the players' attitude. I'm considering punishing the team financially," Fonteneau wrote.

"It's intolerable that the team shows no respect as our sponsors and fans support us economically during this anxious time," added the Agen boss who estimates each home match held behind closed doors in the latest coronavirus lockdown is costing the club 500,000 Euros ($583,874).

Agen's manager Christophe Laussucq, reportedly unde pressure, was almost lost for words after their heaviest ever defeat to the side who led the table before last season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've got nothing to say about our pathetic performance. I'm sorry for everyone who supports us and don't have any reaction to give on the nothingness of this evening."A tearful Agen captain Romain Briatte told Canal+: "We are really in a rough patch."Agen, with just one bonus point to their name, are at home for their next two games against fourth-placed Lyon and Eben Etzebeth's Toulon.