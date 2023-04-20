Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Holy Mosque has described its operational plan for the completion of a Holy Quran recitation on the 29th Night of Ramadan as a "complete success", adding that it has intensified its efforts to provide high-quality services to worshippers performing Isha and Taraweeh prayers on Wednesday evening at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

The agency said that it had applied a crowd management plan to ensure a smooth entry and exit movement of the large number of worshipers at the Prophet's Mosque corridors and squares, thus facilitating their access to the prayer halls and overcoming all obstacles hindering their performance of rituals.

The agency also said that it has provided all needed services for people with disabilities and the elderly and designated separate paths and slots for them to perform their prayers.

The Prophet's Mosque's corridors and courtyards have also been disinfected and sterilized, the agency said.

This came with the aim of ensuring the smooth movements of crowds throughout the Prophet's Mosque to enable them to perform their prayers and rituals in a complete atmosphere of spirituality and tranquillity.