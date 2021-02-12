UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aggressive Halep Rediscovers Touch To Stay In Open

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Aggressive Halep rediscovers touch to stay in Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :An aggressive Simona Halep revived her stuttering Australian Open campaign Friday with a straight-sets demolition of Veronika Kudermetova in an ominous statement.

The world number two served strongly and pierced the lines to overwhelm the 32nd seed 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and 18 minutes in the third round.

"It's always tough to play an opponent for the first time and I thought my serve helped me today ... I've improved on my serve a lot," said Halep, who hit 21 winners and four aces.

Big-hitting Kudermetova loomed as a dangerous opponent, but it was Halep who blasted the Russian off the court in a much-needed confidence boost after she was pushed to the brink of elimination by local Alja Tomljanovic in the second round.

When Halep wasn't hitting sizzling winners, she showcased her famed defensive prowess to rattle a misfiring Kudermetova, who was undone by 38 unforced errors.

Halep inexplicably struggled on serve early in the second set but answered every challenge in her best performance of the tournament.

Having survived a draining encounter with Tomljanovic on Wednesday, the two-time Grand Slam champion looked sharp and strong in a reminder of her credentials.

The Romanian's seven-year streak in the top 10 is the longest active run among women and eighth all-time on the WTA.

Halep, 29, is seeking a maiden triumph at Melbourne Park having fallen short to Caroline Wozniacki in the 2018 decider and Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals last year.

She could next face a blockbuster clash with French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who plays France's Fiona Ferro in the third round.

Related Topics

World Russia France Melbourne Women 2018 Australian Open Best Top Court

Recent Stories

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

28 minutes ago

‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involvi ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy of Houthi-laun ..

2 hours ago

PM will visit Lahore today

3 hours ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.