Open Menu

Aging Population, Climate Change To Transform Australian Economy: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Aging population, climate change to transform Australian economy: report

CANBERRA, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) --:An aging population and climate change will mold the Australian economy over the next 40 years, a landmark government report has found.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Thursday released the latest Intergenerational Report (IGR), the first since 2021 and sixth since 2002, laying out Australia's economic challenges and opportunities for the next 40 years.

The report forecast that Australia's long-term average economic growth will fall from 3.1 percent per annum over the last 40 years to 2.2 percent over the next 40 years while average annual population growth will fall from 1.

4 percent to 1.1 percent.

The report projected that by 2063 the Australian population will surpass 40 million people but participation in the workforce will fall from 66.6 percent to 63.8 percent, with the number of people aged 85 and over set to more than triple.

In order to meet rising demand, the report said the care and support workforce would have to double in size by 2050.

Launching the report in a speech to the National Press Club (NPC), Chalmers said that longer life expectancies would transform Australia's economy.

Related Topics

Australia From Government Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

2 minutes ago
 IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

30 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

50 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

1 hour ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

1 hour ago
 President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

12 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

12 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous