AGP Awan attends SCO Member States Justice Ministers meeting in Shanghai, China

SHANGHAI, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Attorney General of Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan participated in the 10th Ministers of Justice Meeting of the member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Shanghai, China on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, after the opening ceremony, he said that Pakistan attaches great significance and importance to the SCO.

"We have great strategic and economic ties with China and China being leader of SCO and also of course, the inclusion of other regional countries, including Russia and Iran, I think, this organization offers a great opening for Pakistan," he added.

He opined that it is time now that the economic ties with SCO member countries get to grow deeper.

Mansoor Awan said that in order to bolster investment in Pakistan from SCO member states, there is great significance to this conference.

"Pakistan now needs to earnestly focus on developing an efficient answer to the investors concerns in the sense that the alternative dispute resolution system has to now evolve and respond and answer the needs of the investors of these countries," he added.

The attorney general emphasized that Pakistan needs to take substantive and concrete steps to make sure that the foreign investors particularly from SCO member countries feel confident that the legal system for Pakistan adequately protects their investments.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chinese Justice Minister, He Rong said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the mechanism of SCO Justice Ministers meeting.

With the aim of advancing rule of law construction, enhancing security cooperation, fostering economic and trade collaboration and promoting cultural exchanges among the SCO member states, China is hosting this important conference, he added.

SCO Secretary General, Chang Ming also addressed the participants.

The theme of the forum is "Deepening Legal Service Cooperation to Boost Regional Economic and Trade Development." Two subtopics within the theme included "Legal Service and Economic and Trade Cooperation" and "Promoting Legal Service Modernization through Modern Science and Technology." The Justice Ministers of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Iran attended the conference.

A total of 300 representatives home and abroad participated in the forum including government officials, and professionals from legal service industry , academia and business sectors.