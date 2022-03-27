UrduPoint.com

Agricultural Products Exhibition Opens In Afghan Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 12:40 PM

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:A three-day agricultural products exhibition opened in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday as part of the government's plan to boost agricultural sector.

"The Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting the farmers and agricultural sectors in Afghanistan," Mullah Abul Ghani Baradar, acting deputy prime minister of the Afghan Taliban's caretaker government said at the inauguration ceremony.

After cutting the ribbon by Baradar, local farmers performed sword fighting, and danced standing on shovels.

