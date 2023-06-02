UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Revolution Imperative To Tackle Future Challenges : Ahsan Iqbal

Published June 02, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday stressed the need for adopting the latest techniques and technology in the agriculture sector to boost the economy.

Chairing a meeting on the government's key initiative "Agricultural Revolution 2.0," the minister highlighted the importance of increased production of crops, saying a revolution in the sector was needed to meet future challenges, said a press release issued here.

He said, "Agriculture is the backbone of the national economy." He said prompt measures were being taken to prevent the agriculture sector affected from the negative impacts of climate change, besides promoting research and introducing modern technology for getting better production.

The minister said the country had immense potential to further progress in the agriculture sector for which research was being promoted to increase the productivity of crops.

Ahsan Iqbal said there existed bright prospects for exporting agricultural commodities and livestock to China and middle East countries.

"New projects are being launched to promote research and modern technology," he added.

Under the Agriculture Revolution 2.0 initiative, he said the government had planned to achieve self-sufficiency in the agriculture sector and promote exports of its products.

"We have to generate billions of Dollars in exports from the agricultural sector."Currently, he said, Pakistan was importing agricultural commodities worth $10 billion annually.

