UrduPoint.com

Aguero, Dembele Return To Barcelona Training

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

Aguero, Dembele return to Barcelona training

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele both returned to training for Barcelona on Monday, with neither having played yet this season, the beleaguered Catalan giants said.

Argentina striker Aguero, who joined from Manchester City in the close-season, is still waiting to make his Barca debut after suffering a right calf injury in August.

"The new faces (in training) were Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero, both currently recovering from injury," Barcelona said in a short statement, although they added that the pair only trained for "part of the session".

French forward Dembele is returning after surgery on a knee injury he sustained in June.

The news will be a welcome boost for Barca coach Ronald Koeman, whose side have made a poor start to the campaign, losing twice without scoring in the Champions League group stage.

According to Spanish media reports, Aguero and Dembele could even feature against Valencia in La Liga on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Aguero left Man City after a decade at the club in which he became their all-time record scorer with 260 goals.

Related Topics

Poor Valencia Barcelona June August Sunday Media From Manchester City Coach

Recent Stories

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

1 minute ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nucle ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant progress

16 minutes ago
 Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration La ..

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration Law firm in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Korean Minister of For ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solution ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solutions initiative

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.