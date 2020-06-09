UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahead Of Vote, Virus Emboldens Serbian President's One-man Show

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

Ahead of vote, virus emboldens Serbian president's one-man show

Belgrade, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :An excuse to dominate the airwaves, sideline the opposition and cast himself as a saviour: President Aleksandar Vucic has emerged from the coronavirus crisis stronger than ever as he looks to extend his vice-like grip on Serbia's troubled democracy.

After flattening the infection curve and capping deaths at around 250, the Balkan state of seven million is now rapidly emerging from lockdown in time for general elections on June 21.

In political terms, the relatively low toll has paid off handsomely for a man at the apex of Serbian politics.

Vucic's popularity enjoyed a remarkable rise as infections fell following their peak in March.

Under quarantine, critics took to their balconies to bang pots in protest at the government, but the movement fizzled out after the lockdown was lifted.

In April, nearly half the public said they put their trust in him alone -- a record since Ipsos started polling in Serbia more than 20 years ago.

With the opposition splintered, and some planning to boycott the ballot, Vucic's Serbian Progressive party (SNS) was already well positioned to extend its eight-year rule.

Analysts say the pandemic has further strengthened their advantage, offering the 50-year-old party leader a platform to dole out payouts, claim credit for health victories and stifle protests.

"All the focus was on him, he was the only one showing up in media," Dusan Spasojevic, a political science professor at Belgrade University, said of Vucic, a two-time prime minister before becoming president in 2017.

Already known for tireless press appearances, Vucic and his allies became even more omnipresent as the coronavirus took hold.

In March, ruling party representatives occupied 99 percent of prime-time coverage on five national television channels, according to the local watchdog CRTA.

"If we thought Vucic was already in the media too much, the coronavirus epidemic showed us it could be even worse," said Dragoslav Drencic, a 45-year-old taxi driver in Belgrade.

"We should dedicate a whole channel to him," he joked, a "reality show that could be called 'Permanently with the President'".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Democracy Driver Man Belgrade Serbia March April June 2017 Media TV All From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

7 hours ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.