Ahmed Imtiaz's Poetry Collection "Waham O Gumaan Hone Se Pehle" Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Ahmed Imtiaz’s Poetry Collection "Waham o Gumaan Hone Se Pehle” launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the launch of renowned poet Ahmed Imtiaz's poetry collection "Waham o Gumaan Hone Se Pehle" at the Haseena Moin Hall.

The ceremony was chaired by Abbas Rizvi. Poetess Shahida Hasan gracing the event as the chief guest. Notable speakers included Nasir Shamsi, Zahid Hussain Johri, Ahmed Shakeel, and Rukhsana Saba, while the event was moderated by Shahabuddin Shahab.

In his president address, Abbas Rizvi, praised the collection, saying, "I had heard many of Ahmed Imtiaz’s verses before, but seeing them in print brings immense joy. 'Waham o Gumaan Hone Se Pehle' is truly deserving of congratulations."

He also drew comparisons to literary giants such as Mirza Ghalib and Jigar Moradabadi, calling Ahmed Imtiaz an important link in the chain of poets who express their pain through poetry.

Chief guest Shahida Hassan shared her thoughts, calling Ahmed Imtiaz a sensitive poet. She noted, "When words pass through pain, grief, and tears, such poetry is born. He has penned his life's experiences and memories into this book."

Ahmed Imtiaz himself spoke humbly about his poetry journey. "I never felt like a great poet," he said. "But Rukhsana Saba made me realize my worth. I never even imagined publishing a book. Some people are born into light and travel their lives in it, while I was born into darkness. I was born during the partition era when violence and bloodshed were rampant. I don't know where my inclination for poetry came from, but I had an immense love for reading books."

Rukhsan Saba , Ahmed Shkeel and Nasir Shamsi also commented on Ahmed Imtiaz’s book.

