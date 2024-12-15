Ahmed Shah-Ejaz Farooqi Panel for the ACP Karachi’s Election 2025-2026 was announced

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Ahmed Shah-Ejaz Farooqi panel for the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi for 2025-2026, led by Ahmed Shah and Ejaz Farooqi, was announced at the Faizi Rahamin Art Gallery.

The candidates from the Ahmed Shah-Ejaz Farooqi panel include Muhammad Ahmed Shah for President (President of the Arts Council), Munawar Saeed for Vice President, Ejaz Farooqi for Secretary, Noorul Huda Shah for Joint Secretary, and Qudsia Akbar for Treasurer.

The members of the governing body include Dr. Huma Mir, SM Qaiser Sajjad, Farrukh Tanveer Shahab, Muhammad Iqbal Latif, Syed Sajid Hasan, Dr.

Ambareen Haseeb Ambar, Akhlaq Ahmed Khan, Ghazi Salahuddin, Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh, Amjad Hussain Shah, Amjad Siraj Memon, and Abdullah Sultan.

The announcement ceremony was attended by many members of Arts Council, including individuals from various sectors of society. These attendees included representatives from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, the business community, the artistic community, Karachi Press Club, Karachi Club, Karachi Gymkhana, High Court Bar, Karachi Bar, journalist associations, and various political, social, and cultural organizations.