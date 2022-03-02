UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Chughtai, A Pakistani, Named Senior Aide To New York City Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 12:01 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani-American activist, has been appointed as New York City Mayor Eric Adams' senior advisor for South Asian and Muslim affairs, it was officially announced Tuesday.

The announcement said that Chughtai, 50, will develop relationships with those communities in New York City.

Chughtai has been a civic and political leader for more than 20 years helping elected officials in creating policies for all levels of government, founding non-profit charity organizations, and liaising between community agencies and diverse communities in New York City, it said.

One of the organizations he established is the Pakistani-American Youth Society (PAYS) whose record of service has received praise from community members.

"Our vibrant Pakistani community excelling yet again," Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, wrote on the Twitter.

