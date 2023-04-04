Ahsan Iqbal, Dan DAI review CPEC projects construction, operation

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant General Manager of business Development and Client Services Department, China Export and Credit Insurance Corp. (SINOSURE), Dan DAI called on Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary here in Beijing.

The two sides exchanged views about the construction and operation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and agreed that they would continue to spare no efforts to support the CPEC projects.

The minister arrived in the Chinese capital yesterday to hold important meetings with the Chinese authorities after attending the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference 2023 held in Hainan, China.