Ahsan Iqbal Holds A Meeting With Chairman NDRC

Published July 11, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives held an official meeting with Zheng Shanjie, Chairman, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China this morning here at NDRC headquarters.

The minister conveyed felicitations of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Chairman Zheng on assuming his new role and assured him of full support of the Government of Pakistan and Planning Division in smooth implementation of CPEC projects.

Recalling the launch of CPEC a decade ago, the minister noted that the development of CPEC had been a remarkable journey.

He remarked that since 2013, the relevant institutions from the two sides had worked as one team and successfully implemented key energy and physical infrastructure projects, laying a strong foundation for the next phase of CPEC.

The chairman NDRC remarked that China and Pakistan were good friends and partners.

Despite the vicissitudes of global politics, the two countries have always stood together and extended complete support to each other.

He also appreciated the key role played by Prof. Ahsan Iqbal in the development of CPEC.

The two sides agreed to fast-track work on the implementation of ML-1 project in line with the leadership consensus and launch it at the earliest possibility.

On the proposal of the Planning Minister, Chairmen Zheng offered to share Chinese expertise and knowledge to enhance Pakistan's export earnings and accelerating SEZs development.

Both sides decided to hold regular meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to review ongoing cooperation under CPEC framework and work closely for the next phase which is much wider in scope and focuses more on industrialisation, agriculture, science & technology and socio-economic development.

After the meeting, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the 12th (Special) JCC meeting along with Vice Chairman NDRC, Mr. Cong Liang.

