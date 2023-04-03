Ahsan Iqbal holds interactive session with Pakistani professionals, students in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary held an interactive session with Pakistani professionals and students residing in China here at the Embassy.

Commending the valuable contributions of overseas Pakistanis in the country's economic growth and national development, the Minister briefed Pakistani Diaspora, about the government' s reforms initiative for revival of Pakistan's economy by presenting the 5Es economic recovery agenda that articulates the government's efforts to stabilize the economy by prioritising export, promoting e- Pakistan to focus on Pakistan's potential in digital technologies by empowering its youth, safeguarding environment to mitigate against climate change and ensuring water and food security, developing energy sector for making it affordable and shifting from fossil fuel to renewables, promoting equity in the country through education, health and targeting poorest areas for accelerated development.

The Minister emphasized the transformational impact of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in enhancing economic and trade relations between China and Pakistan thus promoting sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.

He underlined that Pakistan and China are committed to high-quality development of CPEC through its mutually reinforcing industrial, trade, health, digital and green corridors.

Ahsan Iqbal mentioned that core reason for Pakistan's lagging behind other countries was political instability and discontinuity in economic policies. Economic policies need minimum of a decade's continuity to give dividends.

In 2018 CPEC had become Pakistan global brand and the whole world started to look at Pakistan as an attractive investment destination.

Unfortunately, after 2018 the new government made CPEC controversial resulting in a loss of momentum causing catastrophic damage to Pakistan's economy.

The present government is reviving the old momentum and trying hard to bring back investor confidence in Pakistan, he said He emphasised the need for the nation to work in collaboration mode instead of conflict mode. Pakistan needs to be united in order to a turnaround. He directed the embassy to hold regular seminars with the students and forward their suggestions to the government for implementation.

The Minister underscored the importance of reopening of the Khunjerab border as a crucial step in resuming Pak-China bilateral trade and other activities under CPEC.

He told that the government has committed to resolving and removing all the hurdles. Despite economic challenges faced by the government, concrete steps are taken to stabilize the economic turmoil and noted that only exports is the panacea for tackling the economic challenges that would move the country on the path of progress.

He stressed that Pakistan Missions Abroad must utilize all available resources to facilitate the Pakistani Diaspora and undertake sustained efforts in addressing their complaints in an effective and time-bound manner.

appreciating the engagement of the Ambassadors and Consuls General with overseas Pakistanis through E-Kachehreys, the Minister underscored that these interactions with the Pakistani Diaspora must continue on a regular basis in line with the Prime Minister's directive.

Later, the prominent community members, professionals, academics and students asked questions that were answered by the Minister.