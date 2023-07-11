Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Holds Meetings With Chinese Companies' Representatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Ahsan Iqbal holds meetings with Chinese companies' representatives

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Chen Diming, Chairman of China Apollo Holding Group, Chen Diming and senior representative of China Ocean Engineering Construction Company, Xu Hao called on Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal in Beijing.

The minister appreciated the companies' longstanding partnership with Pakistan and their interest in solar power sector in Pakistan.

He underscored the importance of energy projects which have enabled Pakistan to overcome its energy shortages and urged them to invest in solar power generation and establishment of solar manufacturing plants in Pakistan to achieve better efficiency and wider distribution of cheaper electricity.

Prof. Iqbal also briefed the Chinese companies about Prime Minister' "solar energy initiative" for which foreign investors were offered special incentives.

The minister invited the Chinese companies to benefit from this new policy. He also urged them to set up their regional engineering design centres in Pakistan and employ local talented and skilled professionals.

The minister assured the government's full support and facilitation to the Chinese companies.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal also received Mr. Lin Xiaodong Vice President, ZTE Corporation for a meeting. The company has established its offices, software centers, factories, training centers and customer service centers in different cities in Pakistan.

The minister acknowledged the importance of these projects which have enabled Pakistan to gain from the company's experience and technology, both in hardware and software, which will add value to Pakistan's IT sector's development.

