Ahsan Iqbal holds meetings with heads of leading Chinese companies

BEIJING, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal held important meetings with the Chinese authorities in Beijing after attending Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023.

In his meeting with President of Power China Mr. Chan Guanfu who called upon him, the Minister appreciated the contribution of Chinese enterprises in the success of CPEC.

He said, people of Pakistan will never forget that China helped them at a time when the whole country was plunged into darkness due to power shortages. Through CPEC energy projects Pakistan was able to overcome its energy shortage.

Power China's long standing friendship with Pakistan and many important projects undertaken for enhancing Pakistan's energy and infrastructure including coal-fired power plants in Port Qasim, RLNG power plant in Haveli Bahadur Shah and Dawood Wind Power Project.

He invited Power China to invest in solar energy for which the government has announced a special initiative to launch 10,000 MW.

He assured Power China of government's full facilitation for implementation of the projects and resolution of all issues.

Later Chairman of "China Road and Bridge Corporation" Mr. Du Fei called upon the Minister. The Minister underscored the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in strengthening and modernizing of infrastructure in Pakistan in last few years.

He highlighted the role of connectivity projects in sociology-economic development of Pakistan. In this regard, he acknowledged CRBC contributions for executing important transport and infrastructure development in Pakistan from construction of KKH in 1966 to construction of Havelia-Thakot motorway in 2017-18.

The Minister welcomed the proposed Karachi coastal comprehensive development zone (KCCDZ) project, which envisages an investment of over $3billions in Karachi, Babusar Tunnel Project, feasibility study for new Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway alignment (M9) and other important projects.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed his confidence that these projects will act as an emerging hub for tourism, IT, ports, shipping and services as it will also create thousands of new jobs for talented youth.

He assured government's full support for successful implementation of proposed projects.

Ahsan Iqbal also highlighted Â the special friendship and iron brotherhood between China and Pakistan, which is time-tested and timeless.

He hoped to promote cultural exchanges and enhance people to people contacts between our two countries in order to further strength our friendship and foster better understanding to explore each other countries rich history, natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Chinese company representatives appreciated the contribution of the Minister in making CPEC a success and assured full support in taking CPEC into next phase of cooperation.

They thanked the Minister for the assurance to address the concerns of the companies.

He assured them PM Shehbaz Sharif is personally supervising progress of CPEC projects and the new government is committed to reviving the same speed with which CPEC was moving during 2013-18.