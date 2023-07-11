Ahsan Iqbal meets Bangladeshi Counterpart in Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with Minister for Planning of Bangladesh, Muhammad Abdul Mannan on the sidelines of the first high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development in Beijing.

The forum was organized by China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on their respective development programmes and reviewed the ongoing bilateral economic cooperation.