AI Based Machinery Suits For Pakistan Agriculture Modernization Drive: Ambassador Haque

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque visited China National Precision Agricultural Demonstration Base and said that agricultural machinery based on AI technology was well suited for the agriculture modernization drive in Pakistan.

During the visit, the ambassador and his team were briefed Han Wei CEO of AI Force Tech. about his company latest products in the field of smart agriculture.

Terming agriculture a very important industry, he stressed that latest technologies could improve its efficiency and bring about agricultural modernization.

He said that the Pakistani government attached great importance to agricultural development and was also carrying out research to seek agricultural modernization.

The two sides discussed ways and means to expand development of agriculture in Pakistan with the use of new technologies.

Han Wei introduced the company's talent team, scientific research and innovation, product system and business development.

He also spoke about the advantages of use of intelligent technology and practical achievements of his company in the field of agricultural production.

Han Wei said his company was committed to using artificial intelligence and self-driving technology to provide day-night farmland operation.

Han Wei said his company actively participates in the development and construction of countries along the Belt and Road and it was willing to carry out practical cooperation with Pakistan to promote agricultural modernization drive.

Ambassador Haque expressed willingness to establish a good cooperative relationship with AI Force Tech to promote the implementation of more efficient farmland robots in Pakistan.

During the visit, Ambassador Haque and his team also witnessed the operation of robot products such as intelligent agricultural machinery, patrol robots, medicine robots and transportation robots in the joint laboratory.

