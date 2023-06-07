AI meets VR to keep Holocaust memory alive

Berlin, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Inge Auerbacher fears for a future when Holocaust survivors like her can no longer bear witness. But advances in virtual reality and AI give her hope their stories will live on.

Auerbacher, 88, is the star of a new interactive VR experience called "Tell Me, Inge" in which she recounts her horrific experiences as a small Jewish child in a Nazi concentration camp and what it took for her to not give up.

"I've been involved in many (Holocaust education) projects but I find this one is made for today," Auerbacher, who travelled from her home in New York for the launch in Berlin on Tuesday, told AFP.

"I wanted it to be able to be used for all ages, and particularly young people. With a book, you have to create your own images in your head but with this technology, you see it with your own eyes." Through artificial intelligence, users of the VR headset can have a "conversation" with Auerbacher, asking about her encounters with heartbreaking loss and occasional heroism.

The project is a collaboration between Los Angeles-based company StoryFile, the World Jewish Congress and Facebook-owner Meta, which billed it as the first AI and metaverse Holocaust education experience in Germany.

Auerbacher, a trained chemist, sat for two days of interviews, answering around 60 questions in fluent German and English to create a database of video files.

When a user asks a question based on prompts on the screen, the system spools to that section of the interview using key words and Inge "answers", creating the effect of an immersive, one-on-one exchange.

On screen, Auerbacher wears a butterfly scarf and brooch -- for her, a symbol of the 1.5 million children killed by the Nazis. In the backdrop, 3D animated graphics and archival footage illustrate her story.

Asked how it was seeing her own image via the headset, the sprightly Auerbacher said with a laugh, "It was great, I look so young!"