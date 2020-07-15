UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AI Robots For Power Network Put Into Service In North China

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

AI robots for power network put into service in north China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A new generation of live working robots for power distribution systems have been put into service in north China's Tianjin Municipality, according to the Science and Technology Daily Wednesday.

The robots, developed by the State Grid Tianjin Electric Power Company, are driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies including 3D reconstruction of the environment, visual recognition and motion control. They use algorithms to execute multiple power distribution missions.

The robots can reduce safety risks and improve operation quality.

Compared with previous live working robots, the latest versions are smaller and lighter, allowing them to work in complex terrain and narrow spaces.

The robots have obtained six patents and conducted more than 80 operations in urban, suburban and mountain areas in Tianjin. The robot industrialization base in Tianjin has an annual output of 200 grid robots.

According to the report, the company looks at fostering the application of AI technology in the energy sector to improve the power grid operation and maintenance.

Related Topics

Technology China Company Robot Tianjin

Recent Stories

Nishtar Medical University’s VC Dr. Mustafa Pash ..

7 minutes ago

Houthi Militia target civilians in Ma’rib with b ..

51 minutes ago

Army Chief interacts with 15 years old cancer pati ..

1 hour ago

Indian actor Anupam Kher tests positive for Corona ..

2 hours ago

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 Li ..

2 hours ago

PM says Pakistan stands by Turkey against FETO thr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.