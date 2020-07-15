AI robots for power network put into service in north China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A new generation of live working robots for power distribution systems have been put into service in north China's Tianjin Municipality, according to the Science and Technology Daily Wednesday.

The robots, developed by the State Grid Tianjin Electric Power Company, are driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies including 3D reconstruction of the environment, visual recognition and motion control. They use algorithms to execute multiple power distribution missions.

The robots can reduce safety risks and improve operation quality.

Compared with previous live working robots, the latest versions are smaller and lighter, allowing them to work in complex terrain and narrow spaces.

The robots have obtained six patents and conducted more than 80 operations in urban, suburban and mountain areas in Tianjin. The robot industrialization base in Tianjin has an annual output of 200 grid robots.

According to the report, the company looks at fostering the application of AI technology in the energy sector to improve the power grid operation and maintenance.