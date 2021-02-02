UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AI Startup Databricks Valued At $28 Bn, Tech Giants Join Funding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:30 AM

AI startup Databricks valued at $28 bn, tech giants join funding

San Francisco, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Artificial intelligence startup Databricks said Monday it raised fresh capital at a $28 billion valuation, with investments coming from microsoft, Google and Amazon.

The startup, which develops technology that delivers improved analytics to cloud computing platforms, has some 5,000 customers, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, which use the service for data engineering.

The latest funding round of $1 billion was led by the investment firm Franklin Templeton and includes Amazon Web Services, the Google investment arm Capital G and Microsoft, a previous investor.

Also joining were new investors Salesforce, Canada Pension Plan Investment board, Fidelity Management & Research LLC and Whale Rock, along with existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Alkeon Capital Management and other financial firms.

"We see this investment and our continued rapid growth as further validation of our vision for a simple, open and unified data platform that can support all data-driven use cases, from BI (business intelligence) to AI," said Ali Ghodsi, Databricks chief executive and co-founder.

"Databricks helps organizations eliminate the cost and complexity that is inherent in legacy data architectures so that data teams can collaborate and innovate faster."The funding will enable Databricks to expand its "lakehouse" architecture, which draws data from various sources to help improve analytics.

The move comes amid heightened investor interest in cloud computing firms and follows a public offering from Snowflake, a cloud storage computing firm that has surged in value to some $80 billion.

Related Topics

Google Technology Business Canada All From Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

9 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

9 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

9 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

9 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.