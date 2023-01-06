AI to be more prolific in 2023: tech giant

BEIJING,Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese tech giant Baidu said that artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be more widely integrated into the real world in 2023, Friday's edition of Science and Technology Daily reported.

Baidu Research, a leading AI research institute initiated by Baidu, released its predictions for the top 10 technology trends of 2023 on Thursday, including big model building, digital-real convergence, virtual-real symbiosis, autonomous driving, robotics, scientific computing, quantum computing, etc.

According to the institute, today, intelligent computing centers, deep learning platforms, and AI models are already developing to form a new AI infrastructure. In the next few years, the construction of this new AI infrastructure is set to become one of the significant pillars of the digital economy's development.

As one of the most crucial fundamental technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, AI has and will continue to change human society profoundly, said Zhang Yaqin, dean of the Institute for AI Industry Research.