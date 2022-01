Aid agencies suspend work in Tigray area hit by deadly strike: UN

Nairobi, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Aid agencies have suspended operations in an area of Ethiopia's stricken Tigray region where a deadly air strike hit a camp for people displaced by the country's 14-month war, the UN said Sunday.

The raid came only hours after the Ethiopian government had issued a call for "national reconciliation", and sparked renewed appeals from an alarmed international community for an end to the brutal conflict.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement to AFP that the attack at midnight Friday in the town of Dedebit in northwestern Tigray had "caused scores of civilian casualties including deaths", according to its preliminary information.

"Humanitarian partners suspended activities in the area due to the ongoing threats of drone strikes," it said.

The rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said the attack had killed 56 people, while an official at the region's main hospital in the capital Mekele reported 55 dead and 126 injured.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda also claimed in a Twitter post Sunday that the Eritrean military had launched attacks against its fighters in northwestern Tigray on Saturday.

He accused Eritrea of seeking to "sabotage any & all peacemaking efforts in the region ostensibly to protect 'Ethiopia's unity'".

It was not possible to independently verify the various claims because access to the region is restricted and it remains under a communications blackout.

There was no response to requests for comment from Ethiopian government officials.

Eritrean troops have fought in support of Ethiopian government forces against the TPLF and been accused of committing atrocities including rapes and massacres in Tigray.

- Near 'total collapse' of health system - OCHA said the lack of essential supplies, especially medical supplies and fuel, was "severely disrupting the response to the injured, and (has) led to the nearly total collapse of the health system in Tigray".

"The intensification of air strikes is alarming, and we once again remind all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law," it said.

The fighting between forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the TPLF has killed thousands of people and forced several million from their homes.

Tigray itself is under what the UN calls a de facto blockade that is preventing life-saving food and medicine from reaching its six million people, including hundreds of thousands in famine-like conditions.

Doctors at the Ayder Referral Hospital earlier this month issued a statement painting a bleak picture of desperation, saying patients including children were needlessly dying because of the blockade.