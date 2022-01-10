UrduPoint.com

Aid Agencies Suspend Work In Tigray Area Hit By Deadly Strike: UN

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Aid agencies suspend work in Tigray area hit by deadly strike: UN

Nairobi, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Aid agencies have suspended operations in an area of Ethiopia's stricken Tigray region where a deadly air strike hit a camp for people displaced by the country's 14-month war, the UN said Sunday.

The raid came only hours after the Ethiopian government had issued a call for "national reconciliation", and sparked renewed appeals from an alarmed international community for an end to the brutal conflict.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement to AFP that the attack at midnight Friday in the town of Dedebit in northwestern Tigray had "caused scores of civilian casualties including deaths", according to its preliminary information.

"Humanitarian partners suspended activities in the area due to the ongoing threats of drone strikes," it said.

The rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said the attack had killed 56 people, while an official at the region's main hospital in the capital Mekele reported 55 dead and 126 injured.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda also claimed in a Twitter post Sunday that the Eritrean military had launched attacks against its fighters in northwestern Tigray on Saturday.

He accused Eritrea of seeking to "sabotage any & all peacemaking efforts in the region ostensibly to protect 'Ethiopia's unity'".

It was not possible to independently verify the various claims because access to the region is restricted and it remains under a communications blackout.

There was no response to requests for comment from Ethiopian government officials.

Eritrean troops have fought in support of Ethiopian government forces against the TPLF and been accused of committing atrocities including rapes and massacres in Tigray.

- Near 'total collapse' of health system - OCHA said the lack of essential supplies, especially medical supplies and fuel, was "severely disrupting the response to the injured, and (has) led to the nearly total collapse of the health system in Tigray".

"The intensification of air strikes is alarming, and we once again remind all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law," it said.

The fighting between forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the TPLF has killed thousands of people and forced several million from their homes.

Tigray itself is under what the UN calls a de facto blockade that is preventing life-saving food and medicine from reaching its six million people, including hundreds of thousands in famine-like conditions.

Doctors at the Ayder Referral Hospital earlier this month issued a statement painting a bleak picture of desperation, saying patients including children were needlessly dying because of the blockade.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Dead Attack Prime Minister United Nations Twitter Mekele Eritrea Ethiopia Sunday Post All From Government Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

18 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

1 day ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

1 day ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.