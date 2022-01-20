UrduPoint.com

Aid Cuts Threaten Hospitals In Syria Rebel Enclave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Aid cuts threaten hospitals in Syria rebel enclave

Darkush, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The crowded hospital in Darkush in Syria's rebel-held northwest treats around 30,000 patients every month, for free -- but now foreign aid cuts are threatening its future.

Already dwindling funds have caused dire shortages of medicine and equipment in this and other clinics in the Idlib region, the last Syrian enclave to oppose the regime in Damascus.

The United Nations has appealed for urgent help from donor nations whose largesse has been sapped by the Covid pandemic and fatigue with the decade-old Syrian war.

Umm Alaa said she has been a patient for the past eight days in the Darkush hospital's gynaecological ward.

"I don't want the hospital to close," she said. "I can't afford to go anywhere else.

"Medical care here is good. But the problem is that we have to buy the drugs ourselves -- drugs I can't afford." A rickety wooden door with a glass window leads to the general surgery ward, where patients lie on narrow beds and on stretchers wrapped in plastic.

The hospital has been financially struggling since November after the major donor, having contributed 80 percent of funding, completely halted aid.

The ambulance service, surgery and paediatric departments, the incubators and the laboratory have now stopped working, said hospital director Ahmed Ghandour.

"We need drugs for our patients and supplies for the lab, radiology, surgery as well as material for the care units and paediatric ward," he said.

The medical staff, he added, has been working without pay since the start of the year, and the hospital only has medicines for about another two months.

- Emergency aid appeal - The UN's World Health Organization (WHO) has launched an emergency aid appeal for more than $250 million to pull Syria's crumbling health sector through 2022.

If Idlib's medical centres close down, a new catastrophe will hit the region already ravaged by a decade of bloody conflict, doctors warn.

Doctor Salem Abdane, who heads Idlib's health authority, told AFP that international donors used to provide "operational support, salaries and medical supplies".

But he said they had stopped giving aid to around 18 hospitals since the end of last year.

Abdane said that the economic impact of the pandemic and fatigue after 10 years of conflict in Syria drove the aid cuts for health care -- a view echoed by the WHO.

"International support is decreasing while needs are increasing," said Mahmoud Daher, the director of the WHO office in the nearby Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Drugs Damascus Salem Buy Idlib Gaziantep November From Million

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

8 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

8 hours ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

9 hours ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

9 hours ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

9 hours ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.