Aid Slowly Reaches Nigerian Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Ahoada, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Along a highway engulfed by dark waters, Nigeria residents load dozens of boats full of food to bring assistance to the victims of the country's worst floods in a decade.

Waiting by the waterside, past the many half-submerged trucks, Bolaji Phillips looks on next to his vehicle, which is filled with cassava flour, rice and noodles.

"My wife and I consulted and decided to withdraw our savings, the little we have, to do something for the people," the 40-year-old said.

Aid is slowly coming to southern Nigeria after the biggest floods since 2012 killed more than 600 people and affected nearly three million others, according to official figures.

Many have fled their homes, including to overcrowded displacement camps. The others, completely cut off from the world, remain in communities swallowed by the waters.

Efforts now focus on passing the damaged and partly impassable highway linking Rivers and Bayelsa states -- among the two most devastated regions.

Near the town of Ahoada, volunteers and NGOs are doing vital work until official aid slowly reaches the most destitute.

"The damage is enormous. The government has not done much so far. We are totally alone," said Winner Written, a 32-year-old entrepreneur among those helping out.

"We are just individuals trying to help one another."

