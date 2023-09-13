Amizmiz, Morocco, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Survivors of Morocco's earthquake were packed in a football-field length queue to get stand-ins for the homes they had lost. They received yellow tents with no floors, in a symbol of the uncertainty ahead.

Yet even this step marked progress for people like Fatima Oumalloul -- her face still bloody from when her home collapsed on her three days prior. She won't spend another night unsheltered on the ground.

"I just want a home, one fit for a human," the 59-year-old said as soldiers handed out the tents in Amizmiz, a town south of Marrakesh that has become an aid hub for shattered Atlas mountain villages.

The shelters popping up in tent cities and beside destroyed or dangerously damaged homes show that aid is starting to flow, but also leave survivors unsure how long these temporary structures will be home.

The quake that struck Marrakesh and the regions to its south on Friday killed more than 2,900 people, according to the latest toll.

But the disaster also left a vast number of homes uninhabitable in rural areas where locals don't have the money to quickly, or maybe even ever, rebuild without help.

Yet those questions were secondary to not dying in a building that was known to already have been damaged by the quake.

Oumalloul knows the dangers well.

She was trapped under the debris of her collapsed home until a neighbour who came to check on her ended up stepping on the spot where she was buried.

"I'm under here. Don't step on me!" she said, recounting the moment through sobs and sitting on the bundled tent at the distribution site.