Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :As it rushes to help Ukrainian refugees, the West must not divert aid from poor countries also suffering from the fallout of the war, the head of a major refugee aid organisation warned.

"In my 40 years as a humanitarian worker, I have never, ever seen three million people displaced by war and conflict every week for a month", Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), told AFP in an interview.

Since the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine on February 24, more than 10 million people, or more than a quarter of the population, have fled their homes.

Of those, more than 3.8 million have fled the country to seek refuge in neighbouring countries, though the outflow has slowed in recent days.

Poland alone has welcomed more than half of them, but Romania, Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe, Hungary and Slovakia have also taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees each.

Volunteers, organisations and NGOs are doing their best to help.

"I saw 2015 which started with 'Refugees, welcome to Europe' in the beginning of the year when people were coming across the Mediterranean".

"And I saw it end with the European championship in barbed wire erection, where each country was fighting to avoid protecting and shielding women and children fleeing from terror and violence in Syria, Afghanistan and elsewhere".

There "will not be the same amount of volunteerism in six or nine months from now, and that's why we need government services to take over", he said.

The European response to Ukraine's needs has been "very good so far", Egeland said.

"The Ukraine appeal was (for) $1.7 billion and it came immediately as a humanitarian appeal for funding. It was fully funded within days", he noted.

"I wish we had the same response to the Yemeni appeal, which was addressing even more people that were even poorer in Yemen.""It asked for $4.2 billion and we got less there than we got for Ukraine", he lamented.