Ailing Czech president taken to hospital day after vote

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Czech President Milos Zeman was taken to Prague's military hospital on Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman said, a day after a general election and amid speculations about his deteriorating health.

"Yes, I can confirm this information," Prague Military University Hospital spokeswoman Jitka Zinke told AFP, adding Zeman's doctor would comment later on Sunday.