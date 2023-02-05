AIOU holds Kashmir solidarity walk, seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Sunday with full determination and enthusiasm.

A Kashmir solidarity day walk and a seminar was organized, and different radio programs were broadcasted throughout the day regarding Kashmir, various events were also organized in other regional offices of the AIOU including Muzaffarabad, Rawalkot and Mirpur.

The walk was led by the Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umar Younis. Principal officers, faculty members, officers and students of the university also participated in the walk.

The walk started from the main gate of the university and ended at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat. The participants of the walk carried placards and banners with the message of solidarity.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan presided the seminar. Registrar, Raja Umar Younis, Director Students Advisory and Counseling Services, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, Dr.

Abdul Basit Mujahid and Dr. Samiullah Zuberi were among other speakers. Three students (Hiba Fatima, Iman Fatima and Ilham Rafiq) highlighted the Kashmir issue in their speeches.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood said in his message that Kashmiris should get the right of self-determination according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

Dr. Nasir further said that every citizen of Pakistan is standing with Kashmiri brothers and will continue to support them for the freedom of Kashmir.

Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan said that by highlighting the message of self-determination of Kashmiris, we will force the stakeholders for the implementation of the UN resolutions.

He further said that it is necessary to give the Kashmiri people the right to decide their own fate according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

The struggle will surely be successful, and the Kashmiri brothers will soon start their journey of a new and independent life with peace and prosperity.