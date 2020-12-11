UrduPoint.com
Air Botswana To Resume Flights To Zambia

LUSAKA, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Air Botswana has announced plans to resume flights to Zambia disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Geteneh Woldemichael said the inaugural flight will take off on December 17, according to a release from the Zambia embassy in Botswana.

In a letter to the Zambian embassy, the official said the airline will operate a triangular route that will link Botswana's capital to Lusaka non-stop on Thursdays and Saturdays with a return to Gaborone via Harare in Zimbabwe.

Zambia's High Commissioner to Botswana Mwansa Kapeya said the decision by the airline to re-launch the Lusaka route signals a gradual return to international travel in the region.

Kapeya explained that the development will ease movement and provide transit convenience for commercial and trade activities between the two neighboring countries.

