Air China Plane Safely Landed In Singapore, All Safe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Air China plane safely landed in Singapore, all safe

BEIJING, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Air China flight CA403 from Chengdu in southwest China safely landed at the Changi Airport in Singapore at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday after encountering smoke in the forward cargo hold and lavatory en route, with all crew and passengers evacuated safely, the airport said in a statement.

"The fire in the left engine has been put out," it added. Air China and airport operator Changi Airport Group were providing assistance to the passengers and crew, CGTN reported.

The runway 3 will be temporarily closed and flight operations could be affected, the airport operator said.

