Air China Receives 4th ARJ21 Regional Jetliner

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Air China receives 4th ARJ21 regional jetliner

BEIJING, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Air China has received its fourth ARJ21 regional jetliner, China's indigenously-developed passenger aircraft, according to the plane's developer.

The delivery on Feb. 28 marked Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC)'s first delivery of its ARJ21 aircraft in 2021, said the state-owned commercial plane-maker.

With all-economy layout of 90 seats, this ARJ21 regional jetliner will be operated by Air China via leasing mode.

Air China put its first ARJ21 into commercial operation on July 10, 2020.

To date, the airline has used its ARJ21 fleet to operate air routes that link Beijing with Xilinhot, Baotou, Hohhot and Ulanhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Designed with a capacity of 78 to 90 seats and a range of 3,700 km, ARJ21 is China's first turbofan regional passenger jetliner. A pioneer of China-developed commercial airplanes, it was put into commercial service by Chengdu Airlines in June 2016.As of the end of 2020, ARJ21 jetliners had safely carried around 1.6 million passengers, according to COMAC.

