Air Defence Destroys Drone Over Moscow: Russian Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Air defence forces downed a Ukrainian drone over Moscow on Friday, Russian officials said, the latest in a surge of aerial attacks targeting the capital.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine launched the attack at about 04:00 (0100 GMT) "using an unmanned aerial vehicle against objects located in Moscow and the Moscow region".

"The UAV, after being exposed to air defence weapons, changed its flight path and fell on a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment area of Moscow," the ministry said on Telegram.

Moscow's mayor said emergency services were on the scene, but that early reports indicated there were no casualties.

"The wreckage of the UAV fell in the area of the Expo Center, and did not cause significant damage to the building," Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

State-run news agency TASS reported that one of the walls of the Expo Center's pavilion had partially collapsed, citing emergency services.

"The area of the collapse is about 30 square meters (323 square feet)," emergency services told TASS.

