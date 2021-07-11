UrduPoint.com
Air Defences Installed At Afghanistan's Kabul Airport As Taliban Gain Ground

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's Kabul airport has been fitted with an air defence system to counter incoming rockets, officials said Sunday, as the Taliban pressed on with a blistering offensive across the country.

Washington and its allies are due to end their military mission in Afghanistan at the end of next month, even as the insurgents say they now control 85 percent of the country -- a claim impossible to independently verify and disputed by the government.

"The newly installed air defence system has been operational in Kabul since 2:00 am Sunday," the interior ministry said in a statement. "The system has proven useful in the world in repelling rocket and missile attacks."Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told AFP it had been installed at the airport, though officials did not offer details about the type of system or who had installed it.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

