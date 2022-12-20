Air exercise "Tuwaiq 3" concludes

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The joint and mixed Air Exercise maneuvers "Tuwaiq 3" were concluded at Prince Sultan Airbase in the Central Sector, with the participation of ten countries including host Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Greece, Italy, Jordan, Morocco, Oman, UAE, United Kingdom, and the USA.

The drill comprised three phases of joint exercises over two weeks, during which several maneuvers and military operations were carried out, as well as various operational, air and technical lectures and seminars with aircraft commanders and support crews conducted.

The head of the planning cells for the "Tuwaiq 3" maneuvers, Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Shafi Al-Harbi, explained that the results of the performance of the participating forces in all stages of the exercise were outstanding, in comparison to their efficiency and proficiency, achieving the planned goals of the exercise.

The maneuvers aim to enhance cooperation, exchange experiences, raise the level of training in planning and executing tactical airlift missions, and raise operational readiness to carry out tactical airdrop missions.