Air filters bushfire life saver for millions of Australians: study

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) --:Portable air purifiers could protect millions of Australians from smoke inhalation during major bushfire events, according to new research.

In a study published on Monday, a team from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) found that purifiers fitted with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can improve indoor air quality by up to 74 percent during bushfire events.

Much of Australia was blanketed by smoke during the devastating 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, causing a 44 percent increase in the number of people reporting asthma symptoms and presenting to emergency departments.

A landmark inquiry into the fires later heard evidence that the smoke was linked to an estimated 445 deaths.

The new study estimates that its findings could protect 2.7 million Australians with asthma and an additional 7 million at elevated risk of health problems during extreme smoke events.

"Staying inside and closing windows and doors during extreme smoke events is important, but ultimately what provides