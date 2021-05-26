Air France delays Paris-Moscow flight over Belarus disruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Air France said Wednesday that it had had to delay a Paris-Moscow flight due to tensions over the forced landing of an airliner in Belarus earlier this week.

The French carrier's flight AF1154 was delayed "for operational reasons linked to avoiding Belarusian airspace, requiring a new authorisation from Russian authorities to enter their territory," a spokesman said.

The flight to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport had been scheduled to depart at 10:20 am (0820 GMT).

The spokesman added that it was now slated to take off on Thursday, although "the situation will be reevaluated this evening".

A spokeswoman for the transport ministry in Moscow declined to comment.

Air France staff were taking care of affected passengers at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, the company spokesman said.

Earlier Wednesday, Belarus claimed that France was guilty of "air piracy" for refusing to allow a Minsk-Barcelona flight through its airspace.

European countries have reacted harshly to the interception by Belarus on Sunday of a Greece-Lithuania flight as it crossed the country's airspace, forcing it to land in capital Minsk and arresting a dissident journalist.

Lukashenko told parliament on Wednesday that "I acted lawfully to protect our people" and accused western countries of a "strangulation" attack on Belarus.