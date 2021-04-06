UrduPoint.com
Air France Gets EU Green Light For 4 Billion Euros Aid

Tue 06th April 2021

Brussels, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU approved a plan Tuesday by the French government to inject up to 4 billion Euros into Air France, hit by a collapse in passenger traffic during the pandemic.

The European Commission, which oversees the EU's anti-trust regulator, said Air France would relinquish about 18 slots per day at Orly airport in Paris to ensure fair competition.

"This gives competing carriers the chance to expand their activities at this airport, ensuring fair prices and increased choice for European consumers," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

