UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air France Gets EU Green Light For 4 Bn Euros Aid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Air France gets EU green light for 4 bn euros aid

Brussels, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU approved a plan Tuesday by the French government to inject up to four billion Euros into Air France, hit by a collapse in passenger traffic during the pandemic.

The agreement, worth $4.7 billion, follows weeks of negotiations with the EU commission, which must ensure that state aid does not give companies an unfair advantage.

In return for the green light, the commission, which is the EU's anti-trust regulator, said Air France would relinquish about 18 slots per day at Orly, Paris' second-largest airport after Charles de Gaulle.

"This gives competing carriers the chance to expand their activities at this airport, ensuring fair prices and increased choice for European consumers," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the EU had also allowed the French state to raise its stake in the national carrier to 30 percent, up from the current 14.

9 percent.

Air France posted a 7.1 billion euro ($8.4 billion) loss in 2020 as its business, like that of the rest of the world's airlines, suffered from coronavirus restrictions which all but grounded global air traffic.

Rival airline Ryanair, whose criticism of state subsidy for legacy airlines often finds a sympathetic ear at the European Commission, has lambasted previous French aid for Air France, saying it distorts competition.

The Irish-based low-cost carrier has long railed against the support given to national champions, and is often backed by Brussels.

Ryanair -- Europe's biggest airline in terms of ridership -- is also seeking to challenge Germany's massive bailout of Lufthansa in the EU courts as well as schemes in Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Portugal.

The Netherlands' flag-carrier KLM, which forms an alliance with Air France, will not benefit from the aid.

Related Topics

World Business Europe France Traffic Germany Brussels Paris Alliance Spain Portugal Netherlands Denmark Euro 2020 All From Government Agreement Billion Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Towering patriotic crooner Shaukat Ali to live in ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 131.57 million

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 6, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: The UAE firm support crucial to Iraq’ ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.