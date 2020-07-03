Air France, Hop! to shed 7,580 jobs: management

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Air France management said Friday it planned to eliminate 7,580 jobs at the airline and its regional unit Hop! by the end of 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis.

The carrier wants to get rid of 6,560 positions of the 41,000 at Air France, and 1,020 positions of the 2,420 at Hop!, according to a statement issued after meetings between managers and staff representatives.