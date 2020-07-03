UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air France, Hop! To Shed 7,580 Jobs: Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Air France, Hop! to shed 7,580 jobs: management

Paris, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Air France management said Friday it planned to eliminate 7,580 jobs at the airline and its regional unit Hop! by the end of 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis.

The carrier wants to get rid of 6,560 positions of the 41,000 at Air France, and 1,020 positions of the 2,420 at Hop!, according to a statement issued after meetings between managers and staff representatives.

Related Topics

France Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Maxwells: scandal and conspiracy

9 minutes ago

KP govt giving due opportunities to women: Abdul K ..

9 minutes ago

Remy quits Lille for promoted Benevento in Italy

9 minutes ago

Punjab govt submits report regrading trees cutting ..

9 minutes ago

TMA Gambit spray streets, Madrasas, Masajids, offi ..

19 minutes ago

Prince Andrew 'bewildered' after Maxwell arrest

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.