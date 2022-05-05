UrduPoint.com

Air France-KLM Q1 Losses Three Times Lower Than 2021

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Air France-KLM Q1 losses three times lower than 2021

Paris, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Air France-KLM cut its net losses for the first quarter to 552 million euros, one-third of the losses reported the year before, in a "promising" result the airline group said Thursday.

The Franco-Dutch airline company, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis which has cost it some 11 billion Euros (14 billion Dollars) over two years, saw its business pick-up between January and March.

Three times more passengers took to the skies on its planes than a year ago, and quarterly sales doubled to 4.44 billion euros, it said in a statement.

Despite the war in Ukraine, the oil shock and inflation, the company said it saw "strong" demand for air travel and expected to profit during the peak season.

Between January and March, the group's airlines -- Air France, KLM and Transavia -- handled three times more passengers than a year earlier, doubling overall sales, while the net loss fell to 552 million euros, from 1.

5 billion a year earlier.

The benchmark was low, as the first quarter of 2021 was marked by global restrictions on movement imposed to fight the Covid-19 Delta variant.

But the results were better than expected by a consensus of financial analysts compiled by the Factset consultancy.

That could herald a more optimistic chapter for the company that has lost around 11 billion euros in more than two years of the pandemic.

Compared to 2019, the last full year before the crisis, the group deployed 75 percent of its capacity in the first quarter, measured in seats-kilometres offered (SKOs), one of the industry's benchmark indices.

It plans to raise the proportion to between 80 and 85 percent in the second quarter and between 85 and 90 percent in the third, which includes the crucial summer holidays.

And for Transavia, one of the engines of its development, this index will be "above 100" in the second and third quarters, the company promised in a statement.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Holidays France Company Oil January March 2019 From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.