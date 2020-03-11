Air France Says Suspending All Flights To Italy From March 14 To April 3
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :French flag carrier Air France said it was suspending all flights to Italy from March 14 to April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak in France's neighbour.
The company said in a statement that it would be maintaining one flight a day to all its destinations in Italy up until March 14 to allow customers to travel if they needed.