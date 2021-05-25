UrduPoint.com
Air France Says Suspending Flights In Belarus Airspace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Air France says suspending flights in Belarus airspace

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Air France announced it is suspending all flights over Belarus airspace in line with an EU recommendation after Minsk forced a jet to land to arrest a dissident.

The airline said in a statement it had "taken note" of the conclusions of Monday's EU summit and had suspended "until further notice" flights in Belarus airspace, adding that planes already in the air will have their flight plans modified.

