Air New Zealand Sees Loss Due To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:50 AM

WELLINGTON, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Air New Zealand announced Thursday a loss before other significant items and taxation of 440 million New Zealand Dollars for the 2021 financial year, its first full 12-month period of operation with COVID-19 related international travel restrictions. Using the same metric, the company reported an 87 million New Zealand dollars loss for the 2020 financial year.

The financial result benefited from approximately 450 million New Zealand dollars of government assistance including airfreight support schemes as well as further subsidies and initiatives that are not expected to be repeated to the same extent in the 2022 financial year.

Ongoing border restrictions saw operating revenue decline 48 percent to 2.5 billion New Zealand dollars as international flying was significantly reduced, with capacity down 55 percent on the prior year, although cargo flying revenue grew by 71 percent compared to the prior year thanks to airfreight support schemes.

The airline's domestic business performed strongly, led by strong leisure demand as well as corporate customers flying at close to pre-COVID levels.

Chair Dame Therese Walsh said the 2021 financial result reflected the reality of a year in which the airline was unable to fly two-thirds of its passenger network.

"In a severely constrained environment, Air New Zealand maintained cost discipline, focusing on delivering with excellence in the areas in its control. The return of a strong domestic business and growth in the cargo services that underpin our key export markets was a reminder of the airline's crucial role in New Zealand's infrastructure," said ther chair.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said the 2021 financial year was one in which the airline played the hand it was dealt, kept planes flying every day and took some important steps in the delivery of its refreshed strategy. (1 New Zealand Dollar equals 0.69 U.S. dollars)

