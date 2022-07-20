UrduPoint.com

Air Passengers In Vietnam Surge 74 Pct In H1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Air passengers in Vietnam surge 74 pct in H1

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam's aviation industry recorded 23.3 million passengers in the first half of this year, surging 74.2 percent year on year, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

In the domestic market, Vietnamese airlines transported nearly 20.

8 million passengers in the six-month period, surging 60 percent year on year, Vietnam News Agency cited the administration as reported on Wednesday.

Around 651,000 tons of commodities were transported via air routes in the Southeast Asian country during the period, up 6.8 percent against the same period last year.

The domestic market started to recover in April, kept growing in May, and saw a strong growth in June, the news agency cited Dinh Viet Son, deputy director of the administration.

