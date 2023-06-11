Air pollution increases in Afghan capital: Local media

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) --:Afghanistan National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) has expressed concern over the air pollution increase here, a local television channel Tolonews reported Sunday.

Air pollution in Kabul has tripled over the past week and become very difficult to reduce due to a lack of adequate equipment, the private media outlet quoted NEPA's inspection control officer Basir Amin as saying.

"The statistics we have collected over the last two or three days, especially about dust and airborne particles with a diameter of 2.5 cubic meters relatively, show that pollution has increased beyond the standard air quality of the World Health Organization," the official said, according to Tolonews.