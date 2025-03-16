Air pollution is affecting rural areas too: experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Although the government is taking serious and practical steps for the provision of clean and neat atmosphere, yet air pollution is creating harmful circumstances for human life and increasing lung diseases alarmingly.

Air pollution is often seen as an urban issue, but its impact on rural areas is just as severe, quietly undermining traditional ways of life. Dr Waqas Naeem informed APP that in Pakistan’s countryside, pollution from agricultural practices, waste burning, and traditional cooking methods is increasingly harming both health and the environment. The consequences include not only respiratory and heart diseases but also broader economic and environmental challenges that threaten the sustainability of rural lifestyles, he added.

Dr. Abdul Rehman, an environment expert, said that city dwellers face smog from industries and traffic, rural communities experience a different type of air pollution. In many villages, traditional stoves and three-stone fires are still commonly used. These methods, which rely on biomass fuels like wood, crop residue, and kerosene, emit harmful fine particulate matter and toxic gases such as carbon monoxide, he added.

According to health expert Dr Nasar Ranjha, this incomplete combustion contributes significantly to air pollution, creating indoor air hazards that are especially dangerous for women and children. Particularly vulnerable to the effects of air pollution are pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

Dr Naveed Iqbal, a health expert, in an interview to APP, said that exposure to fine particulate matter can lead to low birth weight, developmental issues, and increased risks of preterm birth. Pregnant women exposed to pollutants face higher risks of miscarriage and complications like pre-eclampsia. For the elderly, who often suffer from pre-existing conditions, air pollution increases the likelihood of chronic respiratory and heart diseases, further straining rural healthcare systems.

He said that pollutants from traditional cooking practices not only damage health but also contribute to deforestation and the release of black carbon, which worsens global warming. Prolonged exposure to these pollutants leads to respiratory infections, lung diseases, and increased risks of heart attacks and strokes.

In rural areas where healthcare is limited, these health issues are particularly troubling.

Addressing the challenge of air pollution in rural areas requires comprehensive action. Climate expert Nasar Ranjha suggests enforcing emission standards in industries and promoting cleaner technologies across both urban and rural settings. He emphasizes the importance of adopting improved stoves and alternative fuels to reduce indoor air pollution.

Dr Sohail Ismail also advocates for better waste management practices in rural areas, including banning the open burning of trash and crop residues.He recommends promoting biodegradable materials and implementing recycling and proper disposal systems to reduce pollution levels. Campaigns that raise awareness about the health risks of air pollution, combined with encouraging practices like carpooling and using public transportation, could help mitigate the problem. Air pollution’s impact on rural Pakistan is a crisis that remains largely overlooked, yet its effects are devastating, he added.

The environmental degradation caused by pollution also exacerbates climate change, which in turn affects agriculture through erratic weather patterns, diminishing water resources, and further reducing crop yields. Deforestation, driven by the demand for firewood, strips the land of its natural defenses, leaving communities more vulnerable to floods, droughts, and other climate-related disasters.

Dr Faisal Hayat, a health expert, said that pollution in rural Pakistan is not limited to household activities. Open burning of trash is a common practice due to the lack of proper waste management systems. In villages, the burning of waste materials such as plastics and diapers releases toxic chemicals into the air, while open garbage dumping during the rainy season creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the spread of diseases such as malaria and dengue. Agricultural activities also contribute, with the burning of crop residues releasing large amounts of harmful particulates into the air. Additionally, the use of fertilizers and pesticides contaminates the environment, further degrading air, water, and soil quality, he concluded.